Elliot Anderson to join Manchester City from Nottingham Forest for British record fee: reports

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Elliot Anderson on the ball during England’s 0-0 World Cup draw with Ghana at Gillette Stadium near Boston on June 23.

LONDON – Manchester City have agreed a potential British record transfer fee to sign England midfielder Elliot Anderson from fellow Premier League club Nottingham Forest, according to several media reports on Thursday.

Britain’s Press Association and the BBC reported that City had agreed a fee which could rise to £130 million for the 23-year-old.

The current highest transfer fee paid by a British club was the £125 million Liverpool spent to bring Alexander Isak to Anfield from Newcastle United last year.

It would also make Anderson City’s most expensive signing, eclipsing the £100 million spent on winger Jack Grealish in 2021, while representing a record sale for Forest.

Forest had reportedly rejected two previous offers from City for Anderson.

He is currently in the United States with the England World Cup squad, but the move could be officially confirmed before the end of the tournament.

The central midfielder told BBC Sport this week that he was focusing on the national side rather than his future at club level.

“It’s pretty easy really, I’m just focusing on the present, I’m blocking it all out,” he said. “I’ve got a plan and it’s to perform for England. I’m putting myself in the best position to cross the line and do that.”

England face Panama in their final Group L game in New Jersey on Saturday (Sunday morning, Singapore time), by when they may already have been assured of a place in the last 32.

Anderson started both their opening 4-2 win over Croatia and the subsequent goalless draw with Ghana.

England manager Thomas Tuchel described Anderson as the “full package” during the team’s World Cup preparation camp and expressed confidence that City’s interest would not distract him.

“He’s a top player,” the German said. “There’s nothing more to say, he’s the full package. I’m happy that he’s with us on that kind of level and he’s a key player for us.

“Hopefully he just stays the same – a humble, determined, hungry football player.”

A product of Newcastle United’s academy, Anderson made his first-team debut in 2021. He made 55 appearances before he was sold to Forest.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe called the sale “the most reluctant in my career” at the time.

Anderson joined Forest for £35 million in 2024 and has since made 92 appearances, scoring six goals and registering 11 assists.

He was an influential player and a regular starter, helping the club qualify for the Conference League in 2024-25. The Scotland youth international also switched allegiance in August 2024 and made his senior England debut in September 2025.

His value rose sharply during the 2025-26 season. According to statistics compiled by the BBC, Anderson had the most touches in the Premier League (3,300), won possession the most times (306), won the most duels (297) and drew the most fouls (80).

He also doubled his goal tally for the season from two to four, although his Premier League assists dropped from six to four.

City will hope that he will be a big boost after they finished second behind Arsenal in the Premier League last term in Pep Guardiola’s final season in charge, but won the FA Cup and League Cup titles.

Forest were embroiled in a relegation battle for much of the campaign before a strong late run of form saw them finish safely in 16th place. AFP, REUTERS