Either Messi or Neymar will end jinx today

RIO DE JANEIRO • Former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar will line up opposite each other in today's Copa America final, looking to end a hoodoo that has also affected some of their countries' greatest players.

Like Brazil's Pele and the late Diego Maradona of Argentina before them, neither Messi nor Neymar has ever won the Copa.

That statistic will change for one of them in the dream final at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracana stadium.

For six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, this will be his fourth Copa final and perhaps his last chance to finish on the winning side.

He has been Argentina's standout performer, as ever, scoring four goals and creating five more - the tournament leader in both categories. But at 34, this may well be his last Copa and next year's World Cup could be his last major international tournament.

Finals have led to disappointment for Messi, who lost in 2007, 2015 and 2016 at the Copa, and his team were beaten 1-0 by Germany at the 2014 World Cup.

"It (the Copa final) will be very even and complicated," he said.

"We are very excited, we achieved the first objective, which was the final, and now we are more excited than ever in search of that Cup. Personally I have to play one more, what I want most is to win a title with the national team."

Some people believe winning something with Argentina is his only remaining professional goal, after a trophy-laden career on both club and individual levels.

"Messi has two chances left," said Tostao, a World Cup winner with Brazil in 1970. "He has the Copa and the World Cup (in 2022) but the World Cup is difficult."

Others are more optimistic.

"We are seeing an improved version of Messi," said Antonio Mohamed, a former Argentina player and now coach of Monterrey.

"Every time he touched the ball, three guys would be on top of him in the style of Maradona at his greatest."

At 29, Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar - who was injured and absent two years ago when Brazil won their ninth title on home soil - has a bit more time on his side.

But as well as the two superstars in the spotlight today, this is a classic match between two world heavyweights.

"We're going to play a final against our eternal rivals, the lifelong ones, the two most powerful national teams in South America and we hope it will be a great match," said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni.

Brazil defender Marquinhos also believes the rivalry between both teams goes beyond a Copa final.

He said: "Brazil versus Argentina is much more than a simple game of football... these jerseys make the world stand still to watch their games. That represents the history of Brazil-Argentina."

Incredibly, these two sides are not even the two most successful ones in Copa history, with Uruguay having won 15 titles to Argentina's 14 and Brazil's nine.

In what is the 47th edition of the Copa, this is also just the fourth time these two have met in the final, with Argentina triumphing the first time in 1937 and Brazil coming out on top in 2004 and 2007.

And that is despite having faced each other 111 times - Argentina won 46 and Brazil 40.

But this year, they have been by far the strongest two sides in the competition, even if Scaloni's side rode their luck a touch in their semi-final penalty shoot-out win over Colombia.

The Argentinians are unbeaten in 19 games dating back to the last Copa in 2019, while Brazil have not lost in 13.

The two squads are impressive for their strength in depth.

In their semi-final victory over Peru - and despite Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus being suspended - Brazil left the likes of Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Flamengo hot-shot Gabriel Barbosa and Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Junior on the bench.

In midfield, Liverpool's Fabinho has been kept out by a resurgent Fred of Manchester United.

Likewise for Argentina, PSG winger Angel di Maria - a bright spark when he came on in the semi-final against Colombia - has mostly started on the bench while new Barcelona signing Sergio Aguero has played little.

As well as looking to end his career-long trophy drought with Argentina, Messi could make history in another way today.

He currently sits on 76 goals for Argentina, one shy of Pele's South American record of 77 national team goals.

