Eintracht sack coach Toppmoeller after poor defensive run, Bild reports

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - December 6, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmoller inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/ File Photo

BERLIN, Jan 18 - Eintracht Frankfurt have fired coach Dino Toppmoeller after a crisis meeting to discuss a string of bad games and poor defending, German newspaper Bild reported on Sunday.

Saturday's meeting to discuss Toppmoeller's future at the club came a day after Eintracht's 3-3 Bundesliga draw against struggling Werder Bremen, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

"It's always the same. We didn't perform well from start to finish," sporting director Markus Kroesche was quoted as saying. "We can't go on like this."

The club, who are seventh in the league, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Toppmoeller's contract was extended last year until mid-2028. The 45-year-old took over as head coach in 2023. REUTERS