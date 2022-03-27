Egypt with a slight edge in grudge tie

LONDON • Mohamed Salah got the better of his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane as Egypt edged out Senegal 1-0 in the first leg of their 2022 World Cup play-off to take a slender lead to Dakar for Tuesday's reverse fixture.

Friday's rematch between the star forwards, six weeks after Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to win a first Africa Cup of Nations title, saw Salah set up the only goal.

He beat the offside trap to get on the end of a ball over the top of the defence from Amr El Soleya and struck the bar, only for the rebound to hit Saliou Ciss' knee for an own goal after four minutes.

But that was all the Pharaohs managed despite a 75,000-strong crowd at the Cairo International Stadium, where Senegal proved more enterprising and will still feel confident about winning the tie on aggregate and advancing.

Mane was at the heart of much of his team's attacks and had an excellent chance eight minutes before half-time, as a mazy run at the defence saw him open up space to shoot, only to slip at the vital moment and balloon his shot.

He also had a chance at the back post early in the second half but failed to make contact.

The Lions of Teranga kept pressing until the final whistle in search of an equaliser, and a potentially vital away goal but were kept at bay by some desperate defending.

The away-goals rule is still in use in the African qualifiers despite being removed from competition in Europe this season.

Elsewhere, Algeria's Islam Slimani headed home for a 1-0 away victory over Cameroon in the first leg of their play-off in Douala on Friday to take a big step towards a place at November's World Cup.

Mali defender Moussa Sissako scored a first-half own goal and was sent off four minutes later to dent his country's World Cup qualifying hopes, as they lost 1-0 at home to Tunisia in the first leg.

In Kinshasa, Tarik Tissoudali scored a brilliant equaliser as Morocco moved closer to a sixth World Cup appearance by drawing 1-1 with the Democratic Republic of Congo, while Nigeria held hosts Ghana to a goal-less draw in the first leg. Africa's five teams in Qatar will be decided this week.

