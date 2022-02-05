Egypt want Cup final pushed back by a day

YAOUNDE (Cameroon) • Mohamed Salah's Egypt are through to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after beating hosts Cameroon 3-1 on penalties at the end of a goalless 120 minutes in Yaounde on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal was the Egyptian hero, saving from both Harold Moukoudi and James Lea Siliki in the shoot-out at the Olembe Stadium before Clinton N'Jie blazed wide for the Indomitable Lions.

Salah, usually the fifth penalty taker for his country, was not needed as Egypt advanced to a final showdown against Senegal back at the Olembe Stadium tomorrow.

That will see him come up against his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane, with the Pharaohs chasing a record-extending eighth African crown while Senegal are seeking their first continental title.

However, Egypt will be without coach Carlos Queiroz, who is suspended for the showpiece match after being sent off in the second half for constantly bickering with the referee.

Given the circumstances and the team's exertions - this was Egypt's third extra time in as many knockout ties - assistant coach Diaa Al-Sayed, who will take charge tomorrow, has called on the Confederation of African Football to push back the final by a day.

"I want to state to all CAF authorities that Senegal have one extra day to train and therefore, maybe we should play the final on Monday," he said.

"We are very proud of our achievement today but there is one more step to go."

The Egyptians had a score to settle as they sought revenge for their 2-1 defeat by the Indomitable Lions in the 2017 final, when Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench to score the winner.

An impact substitute then, Aboubakar is now Cameroon's captain. But the top scorer here with six goals was unable to find the net in regulation time despite his side having more of the ball.

Cameroon, five-time Afcon winners, saw their hopes of glory on home soil ended in cruel fashion, and they must still get through a third-place play-off against Burkina Faso today.

Not since 2006, when Egypt were hosts, has the home team been able to win the tournament.

"We are sad, and so are 27 million Cameroonians, but that's football," said coach Toni Conceicao.

The semi-final came just 10 days after the disaster at a gate leading into the stadium, when eight people were killed and 38 injured in a stampede before Cameroon's last-16 win against the Comoros.

Many were put off returning to the ground, with just 24,371 fans in the 60,000-seater venue - many more could have attended even with Covid-19 restrictions limiting the stadium capacity to 80 per cent.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS