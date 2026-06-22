Egypt, New Zealand field unchanged teams in hunt for historic World Cup win

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VANCOUVER, June 21 - Egypt coach Hossam Hassan named an unchanged starting XI for their Group G clash against New Zealand on Sunday, as the Pharaohs continue their bid for a first-ever World Cup victory, with New Zealand also opting to stick with the same lineup.

• Mohamed Salah again leads Egypt and will be looking to open his scoring account in the tournament after providing the assist for Emam Ashour in their opener.

• Chris Wood, New Zealand's all-time leading scorer, captains the island nation and spearheads their attack.

• New Zealand are also targeting the first World Cup win in their history after a 2-2 draw with Iran.

Lineups:

New Zealand - Max Crocombe; Tim Payne, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Finn Surman; Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic, Sarpreet Singh, Elijah Just, Callum McCowatt; Chris Wood.

Egypt - Mostafa Shobeir; Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany, Ahmed Fatouh; Emam Ashour, Mostafa Ziko, Hamdy Fathy, Mohanad Lasheen, Marwan Attia; Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush. REUTERS