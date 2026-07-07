Egypt coach’s Palestine appeal thrusts World Cup back into political spotlight

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Egypt coach Hossam Hassan celebrates with a Palestine flag after Egypt eliminated Australia in the last 32 in Dallas on July 3.

ATLANTA – Political tensions surrounding the World Cup deepened on July 6 when Egypt coach Hossam Hassan used an official FIFA press conference to appeal for support for Palestinians ahead of his side’s last-16 meeting with Argentina.

Hassan’s remarks came as world football’s governing body was already defending its disciplinary process following criticism of its decision to suspend Folarin Balogun’s red-card ban, a move praised by US President Donald Trump.

Egypt take on Argentina in the last 16 on July 7 , and while Hassan dealt with questions about Lionel Messi and his team’s chances against the holders, he also spoke at length about the Palestinians.

“If a person anywhere in the world does not feel for the Palestinian people, then they have lost part of their humanity,” he told reporters after one had asked him about waving the Palestinian flag after Egypt eliminated Australia in the last 32 in Dallas on July 3 , and whether he might do it again if they upset Argentina.

“What came out of me was simply a human reaction. Before being Arab, Muslim, Christian or anything else, I am a human being. Through football – the world’s soft power – I want to send a message: please let the Palestinian people live. I ask athletes and journalists everywhere to help deliver that message.

“When people speak about human rights, animal rights and justice, we should also speak about Palestinian civilians,” Hassan added.

Israel’s assault on Gaza – which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, triggered a hunger crisis and internally displaced nearly all of Gaza’s population – has been described as genocide by some UN experts and rights organisations, an allegation Israel rejects.

Israel says it is acting in self-defence following the Hamas-led October 2023 attack that killed about 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies, and during which 251 people were taken hostage.

FIFA’s Laws of the Game and tournament regulations prohibit political slogans on equipment, but Reuters could not immediately identify a rule preventing coaches from expressing political views in press conferences.

Hassan conceded his side were underdogs for the July 7 clash but insisted they were far from overawed.

“We know we are playing against the World Cup holders and one of the greatest players ever (Messi), but we do not fear them.

“We have a responsibility towards Egypt and the Arab world and Africa. We represent all of them.

“That responsibility makes us focus on ourselves and on what we can produce on the field,” he added. REUTERS