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Egypt beat Australia on penalties to reach World Cup round of 16

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ARLINGTON, Texas, July 3 - Egypt beat Australia 4-2 on penalties to advance to the World Cup last 16 after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time on Friday.

• Hossam Abdelmaguid tucked away the winning penalty after Australia missed two.

• Egypt's Emam Ashour opened the scoring after 13 minutes, heading home Karim Hafez’s cross. It was the 250th goal of the tournament.

• Australia equalised 10 minutes into the second half as Aiden O'Neill’s free kick was headed into his own net by Mohamed Hany for his second own goal of the tournament.

• Egypt’s first win in a knockout game at the World Cup set up a last-16 meeting with Argentina or Cape Verde in Atlanta on Tuesday. Argentina and Cape Verde meet in Miami later on Friday. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.