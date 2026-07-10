Edwards leaves role as CEO of football at Liverpool owners FSG

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July 10 - Michael Edwards has left his role as chief executive officer of football at Fenway Sports Group, which owns Premier League club Liverpool, FSG said on Friday.

FSG described the move as a "planned transition", with Edwards stepping down after helping oversee a period of significant change at Anfield following his return in March 2024.

“It has been a privilege to return to Fenway Sports Group and Liverpool Football Club at such an important moment,” Edwards said in a statement.

“I leave believing Liverpool is in a strong position, with outstanding people, a clear direction and the foundations in place for continued success.

Edwards first joined the club in 2011 as performance director before being promoted to sporting director in 2016. He was widely credited with helping build the squad that won Liverpool's first English league title in 30 years in the 2019-20 season.

He left the club in 2022 but returned as CEO of football in March 2024, taking charge of football operations as Liverpool prepared for the departure of the then manager Juergen Klopp.

Under Edwards' leadership, Liverpool implemented a new football leadership structure and appointed a new head coach, with Arne Slot succeeding Klopp in June 2024.

Liverpool went on to secure their 20th English league title in 2025 under Slot, although the Dutchman was replaced by Andoni Iraola in June this year after a disappointing second season.

FSG did not immediately announce a replacement for Edwards. REUTERS