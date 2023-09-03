Edouard double fires Palace to 3-2 win over Wolves

LONDON - French forward Odsonne Edouard struck twice in an action-packed second half to power Crystal Palace to a 3-2 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

After a drab opening 45 minutes, Palace scored the opener in the 56th minute as Tyrick Mitchell raced down the left and played a perfectly-weighted pass across the face of the goal for Edouard to poke home.

Wolves levelled through substitute Hwang Hee-chan's well-directed header, but Palace scored in the 78th when Eberechi Eze showed great individual skill, controlling a Jean-Philippe Mateta pass with a backheel flick before stabbing a shot past Jose Sa.

The hosts put the contest beyond doubt when Edouard played a one-two with Mateta to breeze through Wolves' tired defence and tuck away a cool finish, before Matheus Cunha scored a consolation goal for the visitors six minutes into added time. REUTERS