Eddie Howe still chasing European place despite Newcastle United’s injury woes

LONDON – Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has yet to abandon a quest for a European place for next season, despite a mounting list of injuries.

The Magpies increased their chances of a top-six finish in the English Premier League with an astonishing 4-3 win over West Ham United on March 30, a game where they were 3-1 down with just 13 minutes remaining.

Victory came at a cost, however, with Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, an injury which could sideline him for up to nine months.

Lascelles joined a growing injury list, but with Newcastle now five points off the top six, Howe was in defiant mood ahead of the match at home to a struggling Everton on April 2.

“There was always that feeling that the season was alive but, of course, you have to win games and the more you don’t win, the more the season slips away very quickly,” said Howe.

“We know the quality of the league and we know how difficult it is to win consistently, but that’s what we’re chasing now.”

Lascelles’ setback came less than a fortnight after fellow central defender Sven Botman suffered a similar injury.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope – who is still sidelined – and winger Jacob Murphy have dislocated shoulders.

Defender Dan Burn broke a bone in his back, Joelinton damaged a thigh tendon, Joe Willock sat out for extended periods with hamstring and Achilles injuries and striker Callum Wilson is currently recovering from pectoral muscle surgery.

Harvey Barnes, whose two goals after coming on as a substitute helped see off West Ham, spent over four months out of action with a toe injury.

But Howe said: “I always say the team is made up of the character of the players, and you could see the character shining through because I think without that, we were dead and buried and we wouldn’t have come back in the manner that we did.”

He added: “The spirit is still there and that’s the most important thing beyond anything. If you have spirit, you have a chance.”

Newcastle go into the Everton game with doubts over Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron, who limped off at the weekend with ankle and knee injuries respectively, but are hopeful Kieran Trippier could return from a calf problem.

But Everton youth product and arguably Newcastle’s best player this term Anthony Gordon will miss out due to suspension.

Said Howe: “It’s a big blow. Naturally, from his perspective he will be absolutely devastated at missing the Everton game.

“For us, we are going to miss a player that has been outstanding and consistent. If you are looking for a positive, then it gives him a little rest and that might be a blessing in disguise long-term.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur manager said Son Heung-min has been outstanding since being made captain. The South Korean has eight assists and 15 goals in 27 matches this season, including a late winner in the weekend win over Luton Town.

Speaking ahead of their game against West Ham on April 2, Postecoglou said: “I felt like we needed to make a change to show we are going in a new decision. Son was a natural and he has been a leader within his national team.

“I had no hesitation putting him in that position. Sometimes when you get the official title it can be a burden, but his performances have been outstanding.” AFP