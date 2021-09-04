Easy win a boost for Argentina ahead of big clash with Brazil

CARACAS • Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 21 games on Thursday with a comfortable 3-1 away win over Venezuela in their 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Venezuela had beaten Argentina only once in 14 previous World Cup qualifiers and their slim hopes of doing it again were snuffed out when Luis Adrian Martinez was shown a straight red card for a foul on Lionel Messi after half an hour.

The Copa America champions then took complete control and got the opener just seconds before half-time when Lautaro Martinez took a neat pass from Giovani lo Celso and slipped the ball under the advancing goalkeeper.

With a man advantage, the visitors had most of the ball in the second half and added two more goals in the 71st and 74th minutes through substitutes Joaquin Correa and Angel Correa.

Yeferson Soteldo scored a consolation penalty for the hosts - the only South American team to have never qualified for the World Cup - in stoppage time but Argentina warmed up for their blockbuster clash with leaders Brazil tomorrow in comfortable fashion.

"I think we had a great first half, even before they were left with a man less," said Inter Milan striker Martinez.

"After the goal, we had more space to work in and we are taking all three points home."

Messi started his first match since the final of the Copa America on July 10 and his flicks and jinks frequently ended with him being fouled as Venezuela struggled to contain him.

It was a timely workout for the 34-year-old, who has played just 24 minutes this season with his new club Paris Saint-Germain, as the captain was on the field for the entire game.

Argentina remain second in the 10-team South American qualifying group for next year's World Cup behind Brazil, who maintained their six-point advantage at the top of the table after beating Chile 1-0 away.

A second-half goal from substitute Everton Ribeiro gave an under-strength Selecao side a hard-fought win.

Brazil were without five regular starters, who were prevented from travelling by their clubs because of concerns about possible Covid-19 quarantine requirements, but still had enough to see off Chile for their seventh victory in as many qualifying games.

The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar and the fifth-placed side go into an inter-regional play-off.

REUTERS, XINHUA