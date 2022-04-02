Easy group for England

Three Lions drawn with Iran, USA & play-off winners; Germany with Spain and Japan

Could it really be coming home this time?

England fans will no doubt be counting down the days until the World Cup kicks off on Nov 21, after the tournament's draw last night.

While 2010 champions Spain were drawn with 2014 winners Germany and Japan in Group E, the Three Lions found themselves in Group B, alongside the United States, Iran and one of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

It might well be the group with the most complex geo-political situation between the teams involved, but also the one with the most straightforward football equation. Few would bet against Gareth Southgate's men easing into the knockout rounds.

His charges have a good omen too, after the draw threw up a tournament opening-day fixture with Iran.

The last time they played on the opening day of the World Cup was in 1966, which is the only time they ever won the competition.

Still, this is England.

The last time they met the United States at the World Cup, in 2010, goalkeeper Robert Green dropped a clanger as they were held to an unexpected draw, before eventually losing in the knockout round to old rivals Germany.

Plus, if they top the group as many expected and get past their round-of-16 tie, they could well run into defending champions France in the quarter-finals.

While last night's draw did not throw up a clear "Group of Death", there were plenty of intriguing subplots that could play out in just under eight months.

This is quite likely the last World Cup to feature Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two best players of their generation.

QATAR 2022 WORLD CUP DRAW

GROUP A

1 Qatar

2 Ecuador

3 Senegal

4 Netherlands

GROUP B

1 England

2 Iran

3 USA

4 Ukraine/Scotland/Wales

GROUP C

1 Argentina

2 Saudi Arabia

3 Mexico

4 Poland

GROUP D

1 France

2 Australia/UAE/Peru

3 Denmark

4 Tunisia

GROUP E

1 Spain

2 New Zealand/Costa Rica

3 Germany

4 Japan

GROUP F

1 Belgium

2 Canada

3 Morocco

4 Croatia

GROUP G

1 Brazil

2 Serbia

3 Switzerland

4 Cameroon

GROUP H

1 Portugal

2 Ghana

3 Uruguay

4 South Korea

* Three spots to be settled via play-offs. Australia will face the United Arab Emirates on June 7, with the winners taking on Peru a week later. The other play-off will pit New Zealand against Costa Rica. Winners of both matches will qualify for the Finals. Ukraine will play Scotland in June, and the winners will clash with Wales to be the final European qualifier.

Messi's Argentina were drawn in Group C alongside Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, and Ronaldo's Portugal were picked in Group H with Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea.

If both their countries top their respective groups, a Messi v Ronaldo final is on the cards.

Just imagine what that would be like. A final to decide the question that has raged for a decade-and-a-half: Who is the better player?

It would be a fitting end to the Qatar World Cup too, to see a glorious end for one of them, given this edition marks the end of the 32-team format before it is expanded in 2026.

Human rights concerns and allegations of vote-buying have made the Qatar World Cup the most controversial in history, but the pageantry of the draw ceremony made many forget any of that, at least for the night.

There was the coolness of award-winning British actor Idris Elba, the grace of renowned broadcaster Reshmin Chowdhury, the slickness of freestylers juggling the official Al Rihla ball, and the sheer extravagance of the stage at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

There were also tributes to fallen World Cup greats, like Diego Maradona, Paolo Rossi, Gerd Muller and Gordon Banks, before the likes of Cafu and Lothar Mattheus stepped on stage for the main act - the draw itself.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino, upon stepping on stage, said: "It's getting serious." For many, that is precisely the case.

