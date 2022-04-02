Easy group for England

Could it really be coming home this time?

England fans will no doubt be counting down the days until the World Cup kicks off on Nov 21, after the tournament's draw last night.

While 2010 champions Spain were drawn with 2014 winners Germany and Japan in Group E, the Three Lions found themselves in Group B, alongside the United States, Iran and one of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

It might well be the group with the most complex geo-political situation between the teams involved, but also the one with the most straightforward football equation. Few would bet against Gareth Southgate's men easing into the knockout rounds.

His charges have a good omen too, after the draw threw up a tournament opening-day fixture with Iran.

The last time they played on the opening day of the World Cup was in 1966, which is the only time they ever won the competition.

Still, this is England.

The last time they met the United States at the World Cup, in 2010, goalkeeper Robert Green dropped a clanger as they were held to an unexpected draw, before eventually losing in the knockout round to old rivals Germany.

Plus, if they top the group as many expected and get past their round-of-16 tie, they could well run into defending champions France in the quarter-finals.

While last night's draw did not throw up a clear "Group of Death", there were plenty of intriguing subplots that could play out in just under eight months.

This is quite likely the last World Cup to feature Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two best players of their generation.