Easing virus measures at Euro games a concern, says WHO

COPENHAGEN • The World Health Organisation (WHO) expressed concern on Tuesday that countries were easing virus restrictions around Euro 2020 football games, noting some areas were already seeing rising Covid-19 cases.

"WHO is concerned about easing of restrictions in some of the host countries," said Robb Butler, an executive director at the body's regional office for Europe.

"A few of the stadiums hosting the tournament are now increasing the number of spectators allowed into the stadium to watch a game."

The WHO did not specify any cities, but Britain announced on Tuesday that more than 60,000 spectators will be allowed at the Wembley stadium in London for the semi-finals and final of the tournament. Originally, the plan was for 40,000.

In some host cities, Covid-19 cases are already on the rise in the area where matches are held.

"Learning from experience, we must act fast on signals showing increasing cases," Butler said.

"Expanding testing and sequencing; stepping up contact tracing; and building very high vaccine uptake fast among those vulnerable and most at risk."

In Denmark, 29 cases have been detected in connection with the Euro games taking place in Copenhagen. The reported infections involved people who were either already ill during the match or were infected during the game.

This is despite rules stating entry to Parken Stadium is contingent on providing proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative polymerase chain reaction or antigen test or a certificate of previous infection.

Anette Lykke Petri, a Danish health authority official, said: "In theory, there could be more people infected."

While the situation across the region has improved over the past two months, the WHO has nevertheless urged continued caution.

"Although we have come far, we have not come far enough," Hans Kluge, WHO's regional director for Europe, warned earlier this month.

Vaccine uptake was still too low to protect the continent from a resurgence, he added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE