Earps out of England's Euro qualifier in France due to hip injury

MANCHESTER, England - England goalkeeper Mary Earps will not be available for their Women's Euro 2025 qualifying match away against France on Tuesday after she sustained a minor hip injury early in the Lionesses' 2-1 loss to the same opponents on Friday.

The Manchester United player collapsed in pain in the eighth minute and was replaced by Hannah Hampton. Earps later left St. James' Park on crutches.

The defeat that England manager Sarina Wiegman called "absolutely frustrating" left the reigning European champions in third place in their group and in danger of missing out on an automatic berth for next year's tournament in Switzerland.

France lead group A3 with nine points after three games, while England and Sweden have four points each, with the Swedes ahead on goal difference. Ireland are bottom without a point.

The top two teams in each group automatically advance, while the remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of playoffs later this year. Sweden host Ireland on Tuesday.

Birmingham City's Lucy Thomas has replaced Earps in England's 23-player squad for Tuesday's trip to Saint-Etienne.

The Lionesses host Ireland on July 12 and play Sweden away four days later in their final group game. REUTERS