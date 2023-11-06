Early Miretti goal earns Juventus 1-0 win at Fiorentina

FLORENCE, Italy - An early goal by Fabio Miretti gave Juventus a 1-0 win at Fiorentina on Sunday, earning Massimiliano Allegri's side their fourth consecutive Serie A victory to remain two points off top spot.

Midfielder Miretti put Juventus in front in the 10th minute, converting a cross from Filip Kostic at the near post.

The game went ahead despite the Tuscany region being severely hit by Storm Ciaran and the resulting flooding.

Fiorentina kept possession as they went after an equaliser but were unable to convert their chances.

Juventus remain second in the standings on 26 points, four points above third-placed AC Milan and two adrift of leaders Inter Milan. Fiorentina are eighth with 17 points. REUTERS