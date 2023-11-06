Early Miretti goal earns Juventus 1-0 win at Fiorentina

Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina v Juventus - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - November 5, 2023 Juventus' Fabio Miretti in action with Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

FLORENCE, Italy - An early goal by Fabio Miretti gave Juventus a 1-0 win at Fiorentina on Sunday, earning Massimiliano Allegri's side their fourth consecutive Serie A victory to remain two points off top spot.

Midfielder Miretti put Juventus in front in the 10th minute, converting a cross from Filip Kostic at the near post.

The game went ahead despite the Tuscany region being severely hit by Storm Ciaran and the resulting flooding.

Fiorentina kept possession as they went after an equaliser but were unable to convert their chances.

Juventus remain second in the standings on 26 points, four points above third-placed AC Milan and two adrift of leaders Inter Milan. Fiorentina are eighth with 17 points. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top