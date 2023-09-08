Early Dutch blitz sinks Greece

Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - Netherlands v Greece - Philips Stadium, Eindhoven, Netherlands - September 7, 2023 Netherlands' Cody Gakpo in action with Greece's Manolis Siopis REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - Netherlands v Greece - Philips Stadium, Eindhoven, Netherlands - September 7, 2023 Netherlands' Xavi Simons in action with Greece's Panagiotis Retsos REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - Netherlands v Greece - Philips Stadium, Eindhoven, Netherlands - September 7, 2023 Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong in action with Greece's Georgios Masouras REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - Netherlands v Greece - Philips Stadium, Eindhoven, Netherlands - September 7, 2023 Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries in action with Greece's Kostas Tsimikas REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Updated
49 sec ago
Published
53 sec ago

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands - Thee first-half goals set the Netherlands on their way to a comfortable 3-0 win over Greece in a European Championship qualifier on Thursday.

Marten de Roon, Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst scored before the break as the Dutch won a second match in Group B, showing much improvement after crashing out of the Nations League finals they hosted in June.

They now have six points, ahead of Greece on goal difference, behind leaders France who have won five out of five.

The Dutch victory came after coach Ronald Koeman had challenged his team to show more of a steely edge after losing three of four games since he took charge at the start of the year. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top