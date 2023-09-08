Early Dutch blitz sinks Greece

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands - Thee first-half goals set the Netherlands on their way to a comfortable 3-0 win over Greece in a European Championship qualifier on Thursday.

Marten de Roon, Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst scored before the break as the Dutch won a second match in Group B, showing much improvement after crashing out of the Nations League finals they hosted in June.

They now have six points, ahead of Greece on goal difference, behind leaders France who have won five out of five.

The Dutch victory came after coach Ronald Koeman had challenged his team to show more of a steely edge after losing three of four games since he took charge at the start of the year. REUTERS