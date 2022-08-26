Eagles ride on Zuzul's hot form

After overcoming a slow start to the season with new club Geylang International, forward Sime Zuzul is now on fire.

The 26-year-old Croat has been on an eight-game scoring streak, netting nine goals for the Eagles. It is also the longest active run for this Singapore Premier League (SPL) season.

The reason for the turnaround?

"Maybe it's because my fiancee is here," he joked.

Zuzul's fiancee, Marija Strinic, has been in Singapore on holiday for the last two months, coinciding with his streak. She returns to Croatia next week.

They have been together for nearly five years and got engaged late last year when he proposed in Croatia.

He said: "Since I came (to Singapore in 2019), she would come here and stay with me for two to three months on holiday.

"But in the last two years, Covid-19 has ruined everything and I didn't see her for one year and nine months. That was a very difficult period for me.

"It's easier when I have someone close to me here and I can speak to them about everything."

Zuzul's rise mirrors that of his team, who also had a slow start to the season before gaining momentum in the last 10 games.

After collecting just six points from their first 11 games, Geylang have put up commendable performances in their next 10, earning 21 points while also holding title-chasers Lion City Sailors and Albirex Niigata to draws.

Zuzul, who played for Balestier Khalsa from 2019 to last year, admitted that Geylang's new players needed some time to adapt.

The Eagles have a host of new faces this season, such as Takahiro Tezuka, Hazzuwan Halim and Huzaifah Aziz.

He credited their turnaround to players understanding one another better and the club's playing style.

Geylang coach Noor Ali, who was awarded the SPL Coach of the Month gong for July, said the team realised the issue in the first 10 games was poor finishing, so he had the team do more shooting drills in training.

Having midfielder Joshua Pereira and defender Tajeli Salamat in the team also freed up French midfielder Vincent Bezecourt to play a bigger attacking role, allowing him to link up with Zuzul.

Bezecourt himself has scored four goals in the last five games.

As Geylang, in sixth place, chase a top-four finish - they are two points behind Tanjong Pagar United in fourth - they will be eager to maintain their momentum.

But Noor Ali knows their next match against bottom side Young Lions tomorrow will not be an easy one - they have dropped five points against the bottom side - and hopes Zuzul will get on the score sheet again.

He added jokingly: "I hope his fiancee keeps staying here so he keeps scoring.

"Zuzul has done well in the last eight games and it's been different for him playing a different kind of football from his previous club. Credit to him, he's positive, hard-working and willing to learn."

HOUGANG V SAILORS (TODAY)

Which Hougang will turn up? The one who were impressive in a 3-3 draw with title-chasing Albirex on Aug 5 or the one who inexplicably lost 6-1 to second-from-bottom Balestier a week later?

The Cheetahs faithful will hope to see the former in order to stand any hope of tripping up the Sailors, who have plundered 17 goals in their last two games and look irresistible going forward.

TG PAGAR V ALBIREX (TOMORROW)

The Jaguars are looking to snap a four-match losing streak as they aim to finish the season as strongly as they started, when they went six games unbeaten.

But Albirex are in good form and their front four of joint SPL top scorer Kodai Tanaka (24 goals), Ilhan Fandi (14), the energetic Masahiro Sugita (8) and ex-Southampton man Tadanari Lee (7) have found a rhythm.

TAMPINES V BALESTIER (SUNDAY)

The Stags enter the final stretch of games in third place, having shaken off their post-Asian Football Confederation Cup malaise by winning three of their last four games.

Balestier, though, may perform above their recent choppy form to give head coach Akbar Nawas a good send-off.

He will leave for Thai side Udon Thani after this game.

S'PORE PREMIER LEAGUE

TODAY

Hougang v Lion City Sailors

Hougang Stadium, 7.45pm

TOMORROW

Geylang v Young Lions

Our Tampines Hub, 5.30pm

Tanjong Pagar v Albirex

Jurong East Stadium, 5.30pm

SUNDAY

Tampines v Balestier

Our Tampines Hub, 5.30pm

All on Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch201/202