Dutch will be difficult to go up against: van Gaal

AMSTERDAM - The victory over Belgium in Nations League Group A4 on Sunday did not best please Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal but he feels his side are well placed for the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup.

The Dutch pipped their neighbours 1-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena to ensure top spot in their group and a berth in next June's Finals, but their more immediate objective is the global showpiece tournament in Qatar.

"I assume that we will do better in possession at the World Cup," van Gaal, 71, said at a press conference. "We were not very good against Belgium, although without possession, I thought we did well."

He admitted Belgium had the better of the game, adding: "Belgium are No. 2 in the world rankings for a reason. And it's unbelievable that we have beaten them twice."

The Netherlands also won 4-1 in Brussels in June, finishing six points clear at the top of Group A4. Van Gaal now heads to a second World Cup, having taken the Dutch to third place in Brazil in 2014.

"I think we are going to be a difficult opponent to go up against. We showed that if we are outplayed, we can still be difficult to break down by playing more compact," he said.

"I have more quality now in defence and midfield. Only then did we have more exclusive quality in the front with Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben.

"But with Van Persie injured some of the time, I had a young boy (Memphis Depay) fill in many times then."

Depay, along with his Barcelona team-mate Frenkie de Jong, did not play against Belgium after going off injured when the Dutch beat Poland 2-0 away on Thursday but van Gaal said he was keeping a place for both.

The added depth in midfield was also highlighted by former Dutch internationals Pierre van Hooijdonk and Rafael van der Vaart, who hailed substitute Kenneth Taylor.

Van Hooijdonk said he is a "huge fan" of the 20-year-old while van der Vaart added: "He's made huge steps... and is extremely dangerous on the ball."

The Dutch are in Group A at the World Cup, alongside Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar. Belgium are in Group F, together with Canada, Morocco and Croatia.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois told Uefa.com: "We could have won today. The chances we had we didn't finish, and their goal came after a stupid loss of possession."

Meanwhile, Wales were relegated after finishing bottom of Group A4 following a 1-0 home defeat by Poland.

But with a first World Cup appearance since 1958 on the horizon, Wales manager Rob Page said: "We're disappointed that we lost the game and we got relegated, but it's not the end of the world and we're now fully focused on the World Cup... It's not going to derail us, it's not going to dent our confidence whatsoever."

Wales are in Group B with Iran, the US and England.

