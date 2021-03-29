Dutch wasteful in 2-0 win before 5,000 fans

AMSTERDAM • The Netherlands earned their first win of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Latvia in front of 5,000 fans, who saw referee Stephanie Frappart make history.

Frank de Boer's side bounced back from their opening Group G 4-2 defeat in Turkey with a dominant display that delighted the small but rowdy crowd at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

The Dutch capital is set to host matches at this summer's delayed Euro 2020 and the supporters, who all tested negative for Covid-19, were at the match as part of an experiment to see whether events with spectators can take place safely during the pandemic.

They went home happy thanks to Steven Berghuis' superb first-half strike and Luuk de Jong's header in the 69th minute. The Dutch could have won by more, wasting a host of chances and twice hitting the bar.

"The way we played pleased me but only winning 2-0 after creating dozens of chances isn't enough," said de Boer.

"We deserved to win by at least five goals. We tried everything... I looked at the statistics and we touched the ball 96 times in the opposition area. It's incredible."

The Netherlands are third in the group, three points behind leaders Turkey, who won 3-0 in Norway, and Montenegro, who maintained their perfect start with a 4-1 victory over Gibraltar.

The Oranje travel to Gibraltar for their next match tomorrow.

Frappart was again a trailblazer as she became the first woman to take charge of a men's World Cup qualifier. She is the first woman to take charge of a men's Champions League match, between Juventus and Dynamo Kiev, in December.

The 37-year-old is also the first woman to referee in the French top flight and a Uefa Super Cup final in 2019 between Liverpool and Chelsea. The Frenchwoman also made her Europa League debut in October.

Ukrainian female referee Kateryna Monzul oversaw yesterday's late match between Austria and the Faroe Islands in Vienna.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE