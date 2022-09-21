Dutch testing for 'penalty killer'

AMSTERDAM-The Netherlands will be testing their goalkeepers in a special penalty shoot-out training session this week with an eye on the World Cup in Qatar later this year, coach Louis van Gaal said on Monday.

He has called up four goalkeepers - Jasper Cillessen (NEC Nijmegen), Mark Flekken (Freiburg), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen) and Remko Pasveer (Ajax Amsterdam) - for the upcoming Nations League clashes against Poland and Belgium as the Dutch look to finish top of their group and advance to the Finals next June.

But van Gaal said the priority will be putting together the final touches for the World Cup in November, where the Dutch will be in action in Group A against the hosts, Ecuador and Senegal.

He has also invited two more goalkeepers - Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord) and Kjell Scherpen (Vitesse) - this week for a special penalty stopping session, he told a news conference.

"I'm looking for the best penalty killer and so we are testing all the goalkeepers," he added.

Van Gaal made a name for himself at the 2014 World Cup when he changed goalkeepers minutes before the end of extra time of their quarter-final tie against Costa Rica in Brazil.

He took off Cillessen and brought on Tim Krul, who then made saves in the penalty shoot-out to ensure a Dutch victory.

"I'm always looking for the little advantages and that's why I'm giving this issue special attention," he told reporters.

"We've seen in the past how penalty shoot-outs play a big role at the World Cup."

Van Gaal said he would pick four goalkeepers in his 26-man squad for the World Cup, if allowed.

"I'm not sure yet because Fifa haven't give us clarity on this issue but I think it's logical to do so."

This week, though, the 71-year-old former Manchester United boss will first have to focus on the Nations League.

The Netherlands travel to Warsaw to take on Poland on Thursday.

They are top of Group D on 10 points, three ahead of Belgium who will host Wales, while the Poles are third on four points.

The Welsh are bottom with just a point after four games.

REUTERS