Dutch show courage in Swede draw

LONDON • Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema said the holders had to be proud of their reaction to salvage a 1-1 draw against Sweden to start their Euro 2022 campaign on Saturday.

The Swedes were looking to exact revenge for their World Cup semi-final exit to the Dutch three years ago and took a deserved lead at half-time through Jonna Andersson's calm finish.

But the Netherlands hit back to level through Jill Roord's strike in front a record crowd of 21,342 at Bramall Lane in Sheffield for a group-stage match not involving the host nation at a women's European Championship.

"If you look at our first 20 minutes, we have to be extremely proud to take a point today," said Miedema.

"Today really showed that we can grow into this tournament."

A match hyped as one of the biggest clashes of the group stage, got off to a slow start as Sweden suffocated the Dutch's supply line to their star forward pairing of Miedema and Lieke Martens.

The Dutch were also hit by the loss of goalkeeper and captain Sari van Veenendaal to injury early, but her understudy Daphne van Domselaar shone on just her second international appearance.

At second in the world, Sweden are the highest-ranked team in the tournament and showed why in the first 45 minutes.

Their pressure was finally rewarded on 35 minutes when Kosovare Asllani's trickery opened up the Dutch defence and her cross picked out Andersson at the back post to coolly slot home.

Netherlands boss Mark Parsons has been criticised for failing to match the standards set by Sarina Wiegman, since she departed her homeland to take charge of England, the hosts of this Euro.

However, he made an impact with his half-time team talk as the holders came out with far more aggression to start the second half and got their reward.

A dummy allowed Miedema to charge down the left wing and her deflected pass fell into the path of Roord, who fired into the bottom corner on the turn.

"She's so skilful, we had to double up on her but those very good players, you can't keep quiet for 90 minutes," said Sweden boss Peter Gerhardsson at the task of stopping Arsenal forward Miedema.

In the other game in Group C, Portugal fought back from conceding twice in the first five minutes to snatch a 2-2 draw against Switzerland in Leigh, via strikes by Jessica Silva and Diana Gomes.

The Portuguese would not even have qualified had it not been for Russia's expulsion due to the invasion of Ukraine, but showed they are not just in England to make up the numbers.

"This is Portugal; a Portugal with soul, the fighting spirit," said Silva.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE