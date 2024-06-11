Dutch off to Euros in buoyant mood with 4-0 thrashing of Iceland

ROTTERDAM - The Netherlands completed their Euro 2024 preparations with a 4-0 home victory over Iceland in a friendly at the Feijenoord Stadium on June 10, allowing them to depart for the tournament in neighbouring Germany in buoyant mood.

The Dutch beat Canada 4-0 in Rotterdam on June 6 and matched that scoreline in the second of their warm-up games.

Xavi Simons finally scored for his country to put the Dutch 1-0 up at halftime while Virgil van Dijk got on the scoresheet again before Donyell Malen added the third.

Wout Weghorst netted the fourth on the stroke of full time.

The Netherlands will face Poland on June 16 in Hamburg followed by France and Austria in Group D at the finals. REUTERS