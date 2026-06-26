Dutch midfielder Pelova joins Spurs after leaving Arsenal

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June 26 - Dutch midfielder Victoria Pelova has joined Tottenham Hotspur after her contract with London rivals Arsenal expired at the end of last season, Spurs said on Thursday.

Pelova joined Arsenal from Ajax in January 2023 and made 89 appearances in all competitions, winning two FA Women's League Cups, the Women's Champions League and the Women's Champions Cup. The 27-year-old also has 71 caps for the Netherlands.

"Victoria is a brilliant signing for us and someone who brings real quality, intelligence and top-level experience into our team," Spurs manager Martin Ho said.

Spurs, who finished fifth in the Women's Super League last season, did not reveal the length of Pelova's contract. REUTERS