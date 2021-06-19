Dutch in last 16, urged to remain focused

AMSTERDAM • The Netherlands still have room to improve despite sealing a place in the knockout stage of Euro 2020 with a game to spare, coach Frank de Boer said after his side's 2-0 victory against Austria on Thursday.

Having already beaten Ukraine in their opener, the win ensured that the Dutch would finish top of Group C. North Macedonia, making their debut at a major tournament, became the first team to be eliminated from the European Championship.

It was a comfortable night for de Boer's side, with Denzel Dumfries again their outstanding performer.

The PSV Eindhoven right-back has scored twice, set up another two goals and earned a penalty, all in two games.

"Overall, I am happy with our performance. But we could have done a lot better in possession," de Boer said after Memphis Depay's spot-kick and Dumfries' strike set up a last-16 clash with the third-placed finisher from Group D, E or F.

"We improved defensively, we didn't give away as many chances as against Ukraine.

"But it was frustrating how quickly we lost the ball on many occasions. We can do a lot better, but that's good, you don't want to peak too early."

The Oranje boss added he was not sure how many players would be rested for their final group match against North Macedonia on Monday, which is essentially a dead rubber, although Georginio Wijnaldum urged against complacency now that the first hurdle has been cleared.

"It's a bit of luxury to be through already, but we need to be aware of the temptation to relax," the skipper said. "We have to stay focused, this team needs to work hard to get a result."

De Boer had said coming into the tournament that the 1988 champions were "between the fourth and eighth-best team" and they can already see their path opening up to the quarter-finals.

It will be harder to predict their progression beyond that but they appear to be finding their feet in the 3-5-2 system that the former Crystal Palace manager has controversially opted for, which is at odds with the 4-3-3 formation espoused by past Total Football sides.

"We will see who needs rest, and who wants to stay in the rhythm of playing," de Boer said. "Having five substitutions at hand certainly creates a lot of options."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS