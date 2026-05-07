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Dutch schedule final World Cup warm-up game against Uzbekistan

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May 7 - The Netherlands will conclude their World Cup preparations with a friendly international against Uzbekistan in New York on June 8, the Dutch football association said on Thursday.

The match will be played at the Icahn Stadium with a 1445 local kick-off time.

The Dutch have already arranged a friendly at Rotterdam’s Feijenoord Stadium against Algeria on June 3 and will depart for the U.S. the day after, heading to New York for a training camp between June 5-8.

On June 9, they will head to their base camp in Kansas City, the Dutch FA added.

The Netherlands open their Group F campaign against Japan in Dallas on June 14, followed by Sweden in Houston on June 20 and Tunisia in Kansas City on June 25.

Uzbekistan have qualified for their first World Cup and take on Colombia, Portugal and the Democratic Republic of Congo in Group K. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.