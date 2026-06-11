Dutch concern over fitness of goalkeeper Verbruggen

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Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - May 17, 2026 Brighton & Hove Albion's Bart Verbruggen reacts Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..

KANSAS CITY, June 10 - The Netherlands have doubts over the fitness of first-choice goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, injured in their Monday friendly in New York and doubtful for the World Cup opener against Japan on Sunday.

Verbruggen fell heavily after being knocked while catching a ball in the 2-1 win over Uzbekistan, forcing him to hobble off.

"He did not take part in training. We have to wait and see and hope that he can be involved on Sunday," coach Ronald Koeman told a press conference at the team base on Wednesday.

But the coach offered a positive outlook later.

"It's only a bruise, so we don't know yet how things will be on Sunday. We are hopeful, but we'll have to see how far along he actually is."

Koeman said it was not a concern because he had other good goalkeepers.

"Who might play in goal? We still have to decide that. We will provide clarity on that during our discussions with the goalkeepers," the coach added.

Mark Flekken took over from Verbruggen in the match against Uzbekistan and the third choice is Robin Roefs, who won his first cap a week ago when the Dutch lost a friendly to Algeria in Rotterdam.

Koeman was also asked if he had made up his mind who would lead the attack in Dallas on Sunday, a question referring to Memphis Depay’s fitness after a thigh injury that has limited his playing time over the last three months.

"It’s Wednesday and we play on Sunday but I think if I still have doubts then I haven’t done my homework properly.

"We know that Memphis has had some injuries and hasn't played in recent weeks, but now he's back. Every day he is getting closer to his top level.

"He is our all-time leading goal scorer and we need him, just like we need all the other players," Koeman added. REUTERS