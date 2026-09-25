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Dutch call up Zirkzee after Brobbey suffers injury

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AMSTERDAM, Sept 25 - Striker Joshua Zirkzee has been added to the Netherlands squad for their three remaining Nations League matches in the expanded international window, the Dutch football association said on Friday.

• The Manchester United forward, 25, takes the place of Brian Brobbey, who was injured in Thursday’s 1-1 draw against Germany in Amsterdam, and is returning to his club Sunderland.

• Brobbey went off in the first half but a statement from the Dutch FA did not give any details of his injury. He was clutching his hamstring when he went down in the 35th minute of the game at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

• Zirkzee won the last of his six caps almost two years ago against Bosnia in November 2024.

• He will travel with the squad on Saturday to Belgrade where they meet Serbia on Sunday.

• The Dutch also take on Greece in Thessaloniki next Thursday and then Serbia again in Eindhoven on Sunday, October 4. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.