Duo out but away form pleases Ole

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his team's consistent form on their travels, after they maintained a 100 per cent away record with a 3-1 Premier League win at West Ham on Saturday.

The Red Devils have now won on five away trips this season, coming from behind in all of them, and also set a new club record in the process with their eighth successive league win on the road dating back to last term.

More importantly, the visitors, who have a game in hand on leaders Chelsea, provisionally moved into the top four for first time this season. And after a mixed start to the campaign, United are starting to show some solid form.

"Of course, you are very, very happy with the away form. I think the home form is decent, we are becoming more and more consistent and we are coping better with games like this," Solskjaer said.

"When you are 1-0, 2-0 down, the boys still believe and that character is important.

"Away from home, we have character and belief. Five times on the bounce to come from behind and win is exceptional."

United had been well below their best in the first half, trailing 1-0 at the break to Tomas Soucek's strike before Solskjaer threw on two players he had hoped to rest - Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford - ahead of their crucial final Champions League group game at RB Leipzig tomorrow.

Second-half goals from Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Rashford turned things around, but the hard-fought victory came at a cost as United lost Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial to injuries.

Solskjaer all but ruled them out of the trip to Germany, where they must avoid defeat to advance to the knockout phase but felt he had the squad depth to cope.

"It is unfortunate... sometimes, you get muscle injuries. We lost Anthony and Edinson," he told Sky Sports. "There's a game already on Tuesday. But it'll probably be (like this) this season.

"Some games, we have to do without players and I'm glad we've got the substitutions we have. At the end of the season, you don't care about the performance.

"At the moment, we know there are things we need to improve on, some simple passes in the first half but the second half, that quality came back and all three goals were exceptional.

"Bruno and Marcus came on and did well. First half, we had loads of possession but we didn't go anywhere with the ball. Second half, we stretched them more and ran in behind. The quality was much better, the goals were exceptional."

REUTERS