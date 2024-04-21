Ducksch's brace boosts Bremen's survival battle in 2-1 win over Stuttgart

BREMEN, Germany - Werder Bremen ended VfB Stuttgart's 11-game unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga after Marvin Ducksch scored a memorable brace to seal the 2-1 win on Sunday, sending the hosts eight points clear of the relegation play-off spot.

Jamie Leweling tripped Felix Agu in the box, resulting in a penalty which Ducksch converted into the bottom right corner in the 28th minute. He scored again in the 49th minute with a left-footed finish off Romano Schmid's cross from the right.

Stuttgart dominated possession and Deniz Undav, who hit the woodwork in the first half, scored from close range off Chris Fuhrich's cross in the 71st minute, but it was not enough to prevent the visitors' first loss in the league since January.

Bremen's first win since February lifted them to 11th place with 34 points from 30 matches. Stuttgart, with 63 points, remained three points behind second-placed Bayern Munich. REUTERS