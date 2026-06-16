Ducks, dances and drinks: Viral fan moments at the World Cup

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Fans celebrate at Shibuya crossing in Tokyo on June 15, after Japan's 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in the World Cup.

The first round of World Cup matches has produced some eye-catching results on pitch, with several underdogs holding their own against heavyweights.

Off the pitch , fans gathering in North America have also created viral moments that have gained attention worldwide.

Here are some of them.

Meet Merlin, Mexico’s furriest fan

As thousands of Mexican fans thronged the streets following the co-host nation’s opening 2-0 victory over South Africa on June 11, one stood out in particular as he waddled around.

That fan was Merlin, a two-year-old duck that has become an internet sensation after he was filmed, decked out in Mexico’s home jersey and shoes, nonchalantly walking alongside his owners.

A video of Merlin on X has over five million views, with netizens gushing over him .

X user Vasanth Seshadri, said: “If it looks like a fan, walks like a fan, and quacks like a fan, it’s a fan.”

On Reddit, user LordVelaryon suggested: “Play him as winger.”

Speaking to ESPN Mexico, Merlin’s owner Carla Gomez said she trained Merlin to follow her and her son Cristian with a harness and that she bought Merlin’s jersey from someone who sells clothes for animals.

People have offered to buy the duck off her, but she has rejected all of them.

“He is the boss of the business,” she said, referring to her cart from which she sells water and soft drinks on weekends.

40 seconds of celebration at Shibuya

Japanese fans are no strangers to grabbing headlines during the World Cup . They have made headlines regularly for helping to clean up stadiums after matches and showing up in elaborate costumes.

On June 15, the Samurai Blue faithful back home gained attention with their unique celebration after Japan held the Netherlands 2-2 in their Group F opener.

At Tokyo’s famed Shibuya crossing when traffic came to a standstill, throngs of fans in blue rushed to the middle of the road and exuberantly celebrated their team’s result.

The celebration lasted exactly 40 seconds – as that is how long vehicles are stationary.

A video of the moment posted on X has garnered more than 5.1 million views as at July 16, after being posted a day earlier .

One netizen, @louisdives on X, noted stoically in Japanese: “Following traffic signs is a Japanese custom.”

Happy feet

Dancing appears to be the most universal way for fans at the World Cup to bond, with several unlikely dance partners filmed grooving to the beat .

South Korean and Mexican fans showed that music is a universal language as they danced to Psy’s Gangnam Style in celebration of their respective sides’ opening day victory on June 11.

The contest between Haiti and Scotland kicked off long before the teams met in the opening Group B game - their fans were locked in a fierce dance battle before kick-off at the Boston Stadium.

Similarly, Qatar and Swiss fans were spotted exchanging moves before both sides played to an eventual 1-1 draw on June 13.

Law enforcement’s got talent

Also showing off his moves was US police officer Sergeant Connor Hardy, who wowed fans with his keepie-uppie skills at Boston’s City Hall Plaza on June 12.

In a 17-second clip on social media, he is surrounded by cheering and clapping fans as he demonstrates his footwork before being swarmed by them when juggling act ends.

Speaking to Boston’s WCVB Channel 5 later, he said: “It’s kind of fun to see us being out here as police just interacting with everybody and having a little fun.”

Bottoms up!

One group of Mexican and South Korean fans bonded, not over Gangnam Style, but over a bottle of tequila.

A video on ESPN Mexico’s X account – which has amassed over 5.8 million views – shows a group of South Korean fans seen taking turns to drink from the bottle as they were not allowed to bring it into the stadium.

Upon seeing a group of fans in the Mexico jersey, one of them invites the Mexicans over to join in.

‘Mini Scotland’ in Boston

The Tartan Army is pulling out all the stops at the World Cup and for good reason – Scotland are making their first appearance at the biennial tournament for the first time since 1998.

Armed with bagpipes, kilts and decor, Scotland fans are making Boston the place to be this World Cup.

In celebration of their team’s first win over Haiti on June 13 at the Boston Stadium, fans marched to Fenway Park, home to famous baseball franchise the Red Sox, with some attending the game on June 14.

A group of fans have also gone viral for playing the bagpipes at an Airbnb, which they decorated with Scottish motifs, at 6.30am.

Another fan played the instrument while going down an infamous children’s slide to the amusement of netizens – the slide was nicknamed the “cop slide” after a police officer sustained a minor head injury after tumbling down in 2023.