Dubious penalty gets Brazil fifth win

LONDON • Brazil coach Tite was proud that his team managed to keep a "dangerous" Uruguay under control, after a controversial Neymar penalty gave them a 1-0 win in Friday's friendly football game at London's Emirates Stadium.

The forward was again the outstanding player in the Brazil team and he coolly sidefooted home his 60th international goal in the 76th minute after Diego Laxalt brought down Danilo, although Uruguay claimed there was a handball in the build-up.

"It was a typical South American derby. We have respect for Uruguay," Tite said.

"Regardless of it being a friendly, they have a good, dangerous team with a high level.

"They were filtering the ball through, creating chances and creating options. They were finding ways to get the ball through and they've got those dangerous players up front.

"And if you think of all the things that they did in that match, we still managed to control them - and it's difficult to control Uruguay."

Until the goal, Brazil had looked the more vulnerable of the two sides. Alisson made three fine saves, including a superb stop from a Luis Suarez free kick early in the second half.

It was Brazil's fifth win in a row since they were knocked out of this year's World Cup in the quarter-finals by Belgium.

Tite's men had also not conceded a single goal since that 2-1 loss to the Belgians.

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez was disappointed that his team did not do enough to stop Neymar.

"Neymar was playing with freedom. We weren't controlling him very well," he said. "But I thought our young team matched Brazil. It's a shame it comes down to a controversial situation."

In Cordoba, a first-half header from defender Ramiro Funes Mori and a second-half own goal from substitute Isaac Brizuela gave Argentina a 2-0 friendly win over Mexico.

The two sides will meet again in another friendly game in Mendoza on Tuesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS