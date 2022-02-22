Dream start for Barca's Aubameyang

MADRID • Pierre-Emerick Auba-meyang said Valencia's Mestalla Stadium feels like home, after he scored a hat-trick in Barcelona's 4-1 victory there on Sunday.

He also put three past Valencia on his last visit to the Mestalla in 2019, when Arsenal won 4-2 to reach the Europa League final.

"The last time it was a hat-trick in the semi-final of the Europa League with Arsenal and today a brace, so Mestalla is a bit like my home," said Aubameyang, whose third goal was attributed to him only after his post-match interview.

The Gabonese striker scored twice in the first half and was awarded a third after Pedri's long-range strike flew in after skimming his back. Frenkie de Jong also found the net for Barca while Carlos Soler got Valencia's goal.

Barcelona's victory lifts them back above Atletico Madrid to fourth in the table.

It was a timely boost ahead of their Europa League last-16, second-leg tie against Napoli on Thursday. They drew 1-1 in the first leg at the Nou Camp last week.

"I'm very happy today but above all we won the match," said Aubameyang.

"I think we have played well in the last few matches and have just been lacking the result."

Aubameyang's hat-trick came on his first La Liga start for Barcelona after the 32-year-old had his contract terminated by Arsenal last month.

Said Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets: "It's a luxury to have a player like him arriving for free."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE