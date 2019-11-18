Dragons urged to stay hungry

BAKU • It all boils down to tomorrow.

Wales kept their hopes of reaching Euro 2020 alive on Saturday night after a 2-0 Group E away win over Azerbaijan, setting up a winner-takes-all clash with Hungary.

Having waited 58 years between their first and second appearances at a major football tournament - the 1958 World Cup and their historic progress to the semi-finals at Euro 2016 - the Welsh do not want another drought to set in.

Qualification will be in their hands when they host second-placed Hungary in Cardiff and manager Ryan Giggs told reporters that his players were aware of the task - nothing less than a win will suffice.

He told Sky Sports: "The performance like always could be better, but the result was the main thing tonight. It's set up nicely for Tuesday.

"The referee handled the game well and there were no silly fouls from us - going into Tuesday, we wanted our best players available.

"We've played some good football at times which is pleasing. It could have been better, but overall, I was happy with the performance."

While Wales are assured of a play-off spot in March - courtesy of Sweden beating Romania 2-0 away last Friday - Giggs insisted the team had no plans to leave anything to chance and wanted to build on their first away win in 13 months.

On their improved form - they are unbeaten in their past five matches - the former Manchester United winger added: "We've had four good performances in a row, with the Belarus friendly (too).

"Slovakia and Croatia are top opposition and we played well. It's what we needed after the two difficult games in the summer."

It was a relatively comfortable evening for the visitors, who put the contest out of reach for the hosts with first-half headed goals by Kieffer Moore and Harry Wilson.

After the former nabbed his second international goal in as many games, Giggs believes the towering 1.96m forward will be a key man against the Hungarians.

"Kieffer is a threat," he said. "We were pleased to get the big man on the scoresheet again."

And Moore will have plenty of ammunition supplied from midfield and the wing with star duo Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey set to be passed fit for tomorrow.

The former had been on the sidelines for over a month with a thigh injury, but he started against the Azerbaijanis without ill effects.

Juventus' Ramsey also got off the bench for a first Wales appearance in almost a year and Giggs feels that their likely presence will be a massive boost against the Hungarians.

"It's a quick turnaround and Gareth was blowing a little bit. But hopefully, I'll have the option to start both on Tuesday.

"We had to do our job, we've done it."

