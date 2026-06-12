DR Congo coach hopes for ‘good showing’ at World Cup to lift Ebola-hit nation

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DR Congo players arrive at the hotel in Houston ahead of the FIFA World Cup on June 11.

HOUSTON – Sebastien Desabre, coach of the World Cup team from Ebola-hit Democratic Republic of Congo, said he hoped his team would put up a “good showing” after they were allowed to enter the United States on June 11 .

Desabre said he hoped the team could bring some pleasure to their beleaguered compatriots.

The squad arrived on a flight from Paris after US authorities insisted they serve a 21-day quarantine period before entering US soil.

“We adapted to the situation,” said Desabre. “We had to focus, as we have had to adapt often.

“That is what we did. We worked well, we played two tough friendlies and here we are. Now, it is another step for us.”

DR Congo – who have qualified for their first World Cup since they featured in the 1974 edition as Zaire – cancelled a planned pre-World Cup training camp at home after the country was hit by the Ebola outbreak in May and were based in Belgium instead.

Desabre, 49, said the people back home had had to be patient to see the team appear at another World Cup.

“It has been a while since the people have seen the team at the World Cup,” said the Frenchman.

“We already had the honour of qualifying for the finals. Now, it is up to us to put up a good showing in this tournament.”

They are to be based in Houston during the competition, where they will play their first Group K match on June 17 against Portugal.

DR Congo are then scheduled to head to Guadalajara in Mexico to face Colombia on June 23 before playing Uzbekistan in Atlanta on June 28. AFP