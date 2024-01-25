DR Congo advance to Cup of Nations last-16 after Tanzania draw

KORHOGO, Ivory Coast - The Democratic Republic of Congo have set up a last-16 clash with record seven-time winners Egypt after playing to a 0-0 draw with Tanzania in their final Africa Cup of Nations Group F fixture on Wednesday.

The Congolese finish second in the pool with three points following a trio of draws and advance along with group winners Morocco, who take on South Africa in the next round.

It was a game of very few chances for the 12,847 crowd at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium but they could at least celebrate that Ivory Coast had secured a place in the last-16 as one of the best third-place finishers.

DR Congo are seeking a first continental title since the last of their two previous triumphs in 1974, while Tanzania still await their first win at a Cup of Nations finals and finish bottom of their pool with two points. REUTERS

