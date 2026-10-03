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Doubles from Kane and Saka power England to 7-0 rout of Croatia

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Oct 3 - Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored twice apiece as England dismantled Croatia 7-0 in Rijeka on Saturday, with Jude Bellingham scoring one goal and creating three more in a rampant Nations League display.

Anthony Gordon and substitute Morgan Rogers also struck as England overwhelmed a ragged Croatian defence in their third League A, Group Three match at the Rujevica stadium.

Kane marked his 124th international appearance with his 88th and 89th England goals, moving within one cap of Peter Shilton's national record.

The captain will draw level if he plays against the Czech Republic on Tuesday and could claim the record outright when England host Croatia at Wembley on November 12.

England are level with Spain on six points in the group but the Spaniards have a game in hand and face the Czech Republic in Oviedo later on Saturday. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.