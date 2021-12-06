Double joy for Ikhsan

Ikhsan Fandi put aside the disappointment of not getting as much game time as he would have liked at Norwegian second-tier FK Jerv and the frustration from a 14-game goal drought for club and country, to notch a brilliant brace and help Singapore beat Myanmar 3-0 in their AFF Suzuki Cup opener yesterday.

The Man of the Match told The Straits Times: "It feels great to be back in Singapore and play in front of my family, friends and fans.

"Even though I haven't been playing much club football, I know my qualities and I just need that confidence from the team and coach. Playing at home also always gives me that extra boost.

"I hope to continue scoring and help the team go as far as we can in this competition."

The 22-year-old had struggled for game time since moving from Raufoss last year and started just five out of the 24 games he played for his new club this season.

Despite that, he still mustered four goals with a decent ratio of one goal every 160 minutes.

At the National Stadium last night, Ikhsan's predatory instincts were there for all 7,588 fans to see, as the Lions have the target man they have been craving for since Aleksandar Duric retired from international football in 2012.

Singapore had taken more than half an hour to settle down before defender Safuwan Baharudin headed in Shahdan Sulaiman's corner in the 34th minute to ease any nerves, before Ikhsan took over with his physical presence, turn of pace and clinical finishing.

Five minutes later, South Korea-born midfielder Song Ui-young launched a counter attack, playing through Faris Ramli, who then threaded the ball to Ikhsan to fire in from an angle.

The relentless Lions made it 3-0 when Ikhsan headed in another pin-point set-piece by Shahdan for his 10th goal on his 20th appearance for his country.

While he was pleased with the win that moves them top of Group A ahead of Thailand on goal difference, Singapore coach Tatsuma Yoshida said: "I'm proud of the boys' performance and how they earned the three points. The fighting spirit and team spirit were fantastic.

"Ikhsan did his job, which is to score, and we hope he can always do that for us.

"We will be happy only for tonight, because our target is not to win only today. We are top now, but it's only one game so there is no extra meaning."

The Japanese withdrew Shawal Anuar and Faris after the hour mark and experimented with a 5-4-1 formation that took the sting out of the game.

The 47-year-old coach admitted: "We have options other than a 4-3-3. We tried to move aggressively to deal with Myanmar's changes and it was a good experience for us."

His counterpart Antoine Hey felt that the result was expected because his team had not played a competitive match since the last Myanmar National League season ended in October last year, before the national team went to Turkey for centralised training last month.

The German said: "The win was not because of Singapore's class, but more because of our own mistakes as we were not up for it due to the reasons I had mentioned."

Regardless, Yoshida and his Lions will look forward to build on their bright start against the Philippines on Wednesday.

Beat the Azkals and then Timor-Leste, the lowest-ranked team here at world No. 194, on Dec 14 and Singapore will be in their first AFF Championship semi-finals since they won their fourth title in 2012.