Double clash key for Liverpool, City

NOTTINGHAM • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that neither his team nor Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will enjoy facing each other twice in six pivotal days that could decide the fate of the English Premier League title race and the FA Cup trophy.

The teams were already set to square off in the league at the Etihad Stadium on April 10 but have now pencilled in another meeting six days later in the FA Cup semi-finals after they won their respective last-eight clashes on Sunday.

Said Klopp: "City don't like it too much, we don't like that too much. But the closer it gets to the end, the more likely that you will face City. If you don't face them earlier, you will face them in any kind of semi-final or final...

"I don't think we are the dream draw for anyone, but it will be a tough tie and we have to make sure it will be tough for City as well."

The Reds are chasing an unprecedented quadruple, having already won the League Cup, while City are on course for the treble of the EPL, Champions League and FA Cup.

On the prospect of emulating Manchester United's class of 1999, Guardiola, who delivered a domestic treble in 2018-19, said: "How many times did it happen in this country? Once. It is not easy.

"It is better to hope that the players come back from the national team fit because it is tough to fight for many things. Now for 15 days the players are off and they have to arrive two days before (our next four fixtures) Burnley, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Atletico."

City booked their FA Cup semi-final spot first, after a decisive late surge crushed Southampton 4-1 on Sunday. The sides went in level at half-time after an Aymeric Laporte own goal cancelled out Raheem Sterling's 12th-minute opener.

The Saints continued to trouble City until three goals in the last 28 minutes via Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez sealed the win at St Mary's.

Meanwhile, at the City Ground, Diogo Jota's late winner earned Liverpool a 1-0 victory at a spirited Nottingham Forest. Second-tier Forest, who had already knocked out Arsenal and Leicester City en route to the quarter-finals, held their own in the first half, with Joe Lolley wasting a glorious chance to break the deadlock.

Keinan Davis also fluffed a chance before Philip Zinckernagel missed the best Forest opportunity of the night moments before Jota pounced 12 minutes from time to poke home the winner.

Said Forest boss Steve Cooper: "The game was decided on a defining two minutes - we had a good chance that we didn't take and they created one and did."

The other semi-final will be between Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

The Blues beat second-tier Middlesbrough 2-0 on Saturday, while Palace thumped Everton 4-0 on Sunday.

