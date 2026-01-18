Dortmund waste two-goal lead but score stoppage-time win over St Pauli

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

DORTMUND, Germany, Jan 17 - Borussia Dortmund wasted a two-goal lead but bagged a stoppage-time winner through Emre Can's penalty for a rollercoaster 3-2 victory against St Pauli in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Dortmund had gone 2-0 up before St Pauli raced back to level in a span of 10 minutes in the second half only to see Can score the last-gasp winner from the spot.

Dortmund, who travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League next week, are in second place on 39 points, with leaders Bayern Munich, on 47, travelling to RB Leipzig later on Saturday.

The hosts struggled for chances for much of the first half and had to wait until stoppage time to take the lead when Julian Brandt, completely unmarked in the box, tapped in from a Karim Adeyemi cutback.

Adeyemi turned scorer in the 54th, slotting in from Fabio Silva's well-timed assist to make it 2-0 but that was the end of Dortmund's attacking game

St Pauli's James Sands headed in from a corner in the 62nd to cut the deficit before Ricky Jade Jones volleyed in from another set piece, this time a freekick. Jones came close to adding another goal a little later but keeper Gregor Kobel stood his ground to deny him.

Instead it was Dortmund who scored again when Can beat keeper Nikola Vasilj to secure the three points. REUTERS