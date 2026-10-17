Dortmund slip up with goalless draw at Union, Karetsas injured

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Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy with Waldemar Anton after the match in Berlin, on Oct 17.

BERLIN – Borussia Dortmund stumbled to a goalless draw at Union Berlin on Oct 17, with striker Konstantinos Karetsas suffering an injury on his comeback, but the point put them provisionally top of the Bundesliga table.

The Ruhr valley club, which lost 1-0 in the Champions League at Bodo/Glimt on Oct 14 and have now failed to win any of their last three matches across all competitions, lacked spark in the first half, before upping their level after the break.

They then saw Karetsas, who had come on in the 62nd minute, go off with an ankle injury just eight minutes later. He had come back after collapsing in September due to what the club said were “circulatory problems”.

The visitors had to settle for a second consecutive league draw that lifted them to top spot on 14 points.

Freiburg, on 13, are in action against Bayer Leverkusen on Oct 18. Champions Bayern Munich, third on 11, take on RB Leipzig later on Oct 17. REUTERS