Dortmund, Sevilla need win to keep season alive

DORTMUND • Borussia Dortmund host Sevilla today in what will be a Champions League last-16, second-leg clash between two hurting sides badly in need of a pick-me-up.

Despite going two-up at Bayern Munich over the weekend, Dortmund eventually folded to lose 4-2 to drop to sixth place in the Bundesliga, 16 points behind the leaders and world club champions.

The crushing defeat not only virtually ended their slim chances of winning the German league for the first time since 2011-12 but has also put their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League in danger.

The manner of the loss, too, sparked more rumours that top scorer Erling Haaland will leave in the summer.

The Norway international, who netted both of Dortmund's goals at the Allianz Arena, is not short of suitors, with Real Madrid and Chelsea known admirers.

Along with Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain, Haaland, who has 29 goals in 28 games in all competitions this campaign, is considered to be the pre-eminent forward of his generation.

The 20-year-old became the first player to reach 10 Champions League goals in just seven games for a single club when he netted twice in Dortmund's 3-2 win at Sevilla in the first leg of their tie.

He has 19 goals in 19 league appearances this term - only Robert Lewandowski (31) has plundered more - and the Bavarian giants are eyeing their rivals' prized asset.

Just like in 2014 when Bayern pinched the Pole from Dortmund on a free transfer, they are looking at another similar raid again amid reports that Haaland has a release clause in his contract which applies from the summer of next year for around €105 million (S$168.2 million).

An early Champions League exit coupled with failure to secure a top-four spot this season will surely hasten his departure.

"I always said we need two good performances," Dortmund's German caretaker coach Edin Terzic said yesterday. "We are preparing for them to show a very different intensity in Dortmund. Sevilla will be a different team tomorrow."

However, the Spanish side are in arguably worse form than his side - they were knocked out in the King's Cup semi-finals - and their loss to minnows Elche on Saturday has all but wrecked their faint hopes of a first La Liga title since 1945-46.

In the other last-16, second-leg tie, Italian champions Juventus host Porto today, hoping to turn around a 2-1 deficit and keep alive their hopes of a first European Cup since 1996.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, XINHUA

DORTMUND V SEVILLA

Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch215, tomorrow, 3.55am