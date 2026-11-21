Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nov 21 - Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha fired his side to the top of the German Bundesliga table on Saturday as they won 1-0 at bottom side Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Bayern Munich were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Cologne on Friday, with striker Harry Kane suffering a serious ankle injury, and Dortmund capitalised to take a two-point lead at the summit.

The home side played far better than their position at the bottom of the league would suggest, withstanding waves of tremendous pressure from the visitors, but they finally cracked in the 80th minute when Nmecha picked up the ball on the edge of a packed penalty area and let fly.

Unsighted by the thicket of bodies in front of him, Gladbach goalkeeper Daniel Batz misjudged the trajectory of the ball, and it flew over his right shoulder and into the net.

Gladbach created a number of chances, but keeper Gregor Kobel came to the rescue with fine saves for Dortmund, and once the goal went in, there was no way back for the hosts.

Dortmund have 24 points after 10 games, two ahead of Bayern and third-placed Freiburg, who beat Elversberg 1-0.

Fourth-placed RB Leipzig had five different players on the scoresheet in a 5-1 drubbing of Union Berlin that lifted them to 21 points. Bayer Leverkusen thumped four goals without reply past Paderborn to remain fifth.

Eintracht Frankfurt remained in the running for the European places thanks to a 1-0 win over Hoffenheim, with Jonathan Burkardt's first-half goal securing the victory. REUTERS