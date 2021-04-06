Don't underestimate Real ahead of Reds clash: Zidane

MADRID • Zinedine Zidane believes Real Madrid are being underestimated ahead of the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool today.

They have endured a patchy season but remain alive in the Champions League and La Liga, where the gap to leaders Atletico Madrid is down to three points with nine games left.

If they beat Liverpool, the reigning Spanish champions will have a semi-final against either Chelsea or Porto and be within sight of a 14th European triumph.

Zidane feels his side should be given more credit, especially with the financial repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic preventing the club from signing a player for the past two transfer windows.

"I think my team has been underestimated," said the Frenchman yesterday. "I trust my team a lot and I know what it can give. But we can't change what people think.

"We can only work day by day and while there is still a chance, we never give up. We have had difficult moments this season and now we are better but it doesn't mean anything tomorrow."

Zidane also raised the possibility of Eden Hazard being involved at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, even though he has missed the last three weeks with a pelvic injury.

On the Belgium forward, who was spotted in training on Monday, he said: "We have talked a lot about this, Hazard has to be calm. The important thing is that he has recovered."

But while Hazard's return will be a boost, Real will be without their captain Sergio Ramos, who injured his calf on international duty last month with Spain and is looking at a month on the sidelines.

The defender played a key role when Real beat Liverpool in the Champions League final in 2018, after his heavy challenge forced Mohamed Salah to be substituted in the first half.

But his 16-season stay at the club may be coming to an end as his deal expires in the summer with no extension yet agreed.

On Ramos' absence, teammate Nacho Fernandez called it "a shame", adding: "Nobody likes to be injured in moments as important as this and even more so when you know Sergio, who is the captain.

"I'm sure that not just Salah but everyone from Liverpool will want to take revenge and win the game, just like us."

Liverpool bounced back from their defeat in Kiev by winning the Champions League the following season but, like Real, they have wavered since, falling behind current European title-holders Bayern Munich and runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City.

With the Reds out of the title race and out of contention for the other domestic cups, this will be their biggest match of the season but Zidane does not think there is any ill feeling from three years ago.

"We don't think about the past," he said. "It's a big game for them and it's a different game from the final in Kiev. We're preparing for a different game."

REAL MADRID V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am