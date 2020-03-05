Don't feel sorry for us, we'll get back on our feet: Klopp

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp has insisted the best of Liverpool's season is still to come despite a third defeat in four games which saw them crash out of the FA Cup 2-0 to Chelsea on Tuesday night.

While the Reds manager lamented the defensive lapses that he felt condemned his side to a fifth-round exit at Stamford Bridge, he maintained his team could regain their form as they look ahead to the second leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown against Atletico Madrid next week.

Liverpool are hardly struggling, needing just four more wins from their remaining 10 Premier League games to land a first English league title since 1990, and have suffered just four defeats in all competitions with a senior team.

But the loss at Chelsea was their third on the spin away from home, following the 1-0 defeat by Atletico and the shock 3-0 league reverse at Watford last Saturday.

Chelsea were helped on their way to a morale-boosting win when goalkeeper Adrian fumbled Willian's shot into his net after Liverpool had lost possession at the back.

Klopp was also critical of how his team surrendered possession in the build-up to Ross Barkley's stunning second on the counter-attack, but is confident the European and world champions will not falter with two trophies left to play for.

"Momentum went our way for so long because we defended outstandingly," the German said. "Usually, you don't get a lot of chances against us, but we have to admit in the last four games (including the 3-2 win over West Ham), we conceded absolutely too many goals.

"But they are all completely different situations so it's not one problem. I'm not worried about momentum. You don't get it as a present and you have always the chance to get it back. We're not 100 miles away and the boys are strong.

"We have done very well, but tonight was not good enough in decisive moments and that's what we have to accept. Losing 2-0 is not good, but it's easy to explain. We made massive mistakes.

"It is not the best three weeks of the season, but it is a chance to make it the best three weeks now and that is the plan. Nobody has to feel sorry for us, we will win football games and that is what we want to do on Saturday (at home to Bournemouth)."

While Liverpool fielded a slightly weaker team than expected, with Curtis Jones, 19, Neco Williams, 18, and only one of their "Fab Three" in Sadio Mane in their first XI, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard insisted his side had gotten their just rewards for playing with "an extra spirit about us".

Billy Gilmour,18, shone in midfield on what was just his third start for the Blues, while the returning Kepa Arrizabalaga was a safe pair of hands in between the posts after a five-game spell on the bench.

2 The last two times Chelsea have beaten Liverpool in the FA Cup, the Blues have gone on to win the trophy - in 1997 and 2012.

"What wins or loses games is what you do in both boxes," Lampard added. "It's hard to be comprehensive against Liverpool because of the team they are. But we can't ask for any more in terms of spirit, work ethic and quality."

THE GUARDIAN