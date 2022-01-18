Don't doubt my Chelsea team, says Tuchel

LONDON • Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea met in the English Premier League just over two weeks ago at Stamford Bridge, where Danny Welbeck came off the bench to score a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser at Stamford Bridge.

That draw damaged the Blues' chances of reeling in runaway leaders Manchester City and since then, Thomas Tuchel's side have dropped further behind.

They now trail Pep Guardiola's men by 13 points and while there are still four months to go before the league season ends, it is looking like an increasingly uphill task for Chelsea to win their first league title since 2016-17.

Tuchel yesterday admitted as much, saying at his pre-match press conference: "We have to simply admit that City is in a very strong place with the points they have and have gathered in the last twelve matches.

"They earn what they have and this is first of all important to admit. The second thing is we will never give up. Never, never until the race is over. We are in the middle of the race, maybe not any more, but we are still in the race and we just have to take our place."

At the start of last month, the European champions were top of the league before Covid-19 and injuries took their toll.

Chelsea do not have any further concerns, other than the missing quartet of Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen, Reece James and Ben Chilwell, but Tuchel was left wishing for the fully fit squad he had at the start of the campaign.

"We had the full squad and when you have that, you have a certain energy that makes you overperform," he said.

"We have struggled with circumstances we can't influence...

"I don't know if we had a chance to play the same back five... Maybe it was September, it feels like that. So we lack some routine, some automatic behaviour. For the circumstances we're in and the circumstances that is not our fault, I am happy where the team is...

"There is no need to doubt the process or doubt the team. We will bounce back and never give in."

With Tottenham Hotspur visiting Chelsea on Sunday, more dropped points at the Amex Stadium could signal the death knell for the visitors' already-slim hopes of overtaking City.

Brighton have punched above their weight this term and are in ninth spot, but Seagulls boss Graham Potter yesterday warned that the visitors were still "one of the best teams in the world".

"It's one of the most difficult challenges you'll get but we're excited about that and looking forward to the game," he said.

"Chelsea do what they do very, very well - at a world-class level. It will be a great challenge."

He also received a boost after right-back Tariq Lamptey was passed fit to start. The England Under-21 defender came through Chelsea's academy but opted to leave in January 2020 in search of more first-team football.

His form over the past 21/2 seasons has attracted admirers, with Manchester United, whose fullbacks Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have flattered to deceive, said to be interested in his services.

However, Brighton will be missing other key personnel in skipper Lewis Dunk and fellow centre back Shane Duffy, while midfielder Adam Lallana is a doubt.

BRIGHTON V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am