Dogged defence, luck save dutch

BELFAST • After years languishing in football's wilderness, Saturday night was a cathartic moment for the Netherlands.

Having failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and last year's World Cup - a nadir for a country with such a rich heritage in the sport - the Dutch vanquished their demons to book their berth at next year's Euros with a goal-less draw at Northern Ireland.

Ronald Koeman's side arrived at Windsor Park knowing one point would be enough to ensure qualification from Group C.

They achieved their goal through a combination of dogged defending and a stroke of luck when Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis skied his first-half penalty over the bar.

It remains to be seen if the current Dutch crop, headlined by experienced professionals such as Virgil van Dijk and young stars like Frenkie de Jong, are good enough to emulate the Netherlands side that won Euro 1988.

But this was at least a step in the right direction for the team who lost to Portugal in the Nations League final in June.

Afterwards, captain van Dijk admitted Davis' penalty miss was the turning point, before expressing his delight at reaching the Euro Finals.

"It was a tough game. Unlucky for him, good for us. The lads are very happy in the dressing room," he said. "It means a lot for us as players. Hopefully, it means so much to the Dutch people (too).

"We have to make sure we prepare very well for a big tournament. We missed the last two. We want to perform well."

Van Dijk yesterday withdrew from tomorrow's Estonia match for "personal reasons" and left the training camp immediately.

The Oranje had suffered a blow before the kick-off with Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum unfit to play, and, although Steven Berghuis hit the bar, the hosts had the visitors' defence shaking.

Davis could not make their pressure count, though, but Michael O'Neill absolved him of any blame, slamming their opponents for their protests against the penalty decision, which "put doubt in his mind".

The Northern Ireland manager, whose third-place side are assured of a play-off place in March, told the BBC: "There's no doubt that affected Steven. He's not missed any penalties, I think, in my time here."

In the same group, Toni Kroos struck twice as leaders Germany also qualified for Euro 2020 by thumping Belarus 4-0 at home.

Matthias Ginter and Leon Goretzka also got on the scoresheet, but the game was harder than it looked, with Manuel Neuer keeping out Igor Stasevich's penalty attempt.

Admitting Die Mannschaft were a work in progress, Kroos said: "Until we went 1-0 up, it is always difficult against an opponent like that.

"Overall, we did well, but at the moment, I don't include us as among the favourites for the Euros. The important thing is we play as a team in the March internationals."

Separately, Austria also sealed their Finals place with a 2-1 Group G home win over North Macedonia via strikes from David Alaba and Stefan Lainer.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE