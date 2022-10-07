'Do-or-die' for Sailors in title decider

The Lion City Sailors know they have messed up. But the errors, leading to them dropping the ball in their defence of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) title, no longer matter.

What matters, said interim head coach Luka Lalic, is to prove to everyone - including themselves - that they are not no-hopers, even as three losses on the bounce have left them on the brink of losing their crown.

A fourth straight loss to league leaders Albirex Niigata at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Friday night will see the Japanese side seal the title.

"We are, I think, more motivated than ever, since I took over the team, to produce a good result," said Lalic, who took over the reins a day after Kim Do-hoon left the club by mutual consent on Aug 11.

"The public may now have a perception about what type of team the Lion City Sailors have become, but I think the boys are hungry to show that this is not reality."

Things appeared rosy for the Sailors in late August, when they were three points clear of Albirex at the top of the table with a superior goal difference of 14.

But then came a dramatic slide in form and reverses to Geylang International (3-1), Tampines Rovers (2-1) and, perhaps most shockingly, second-from-bottom Balestier Khalsa (5-3) on Oct 2.

Lalic said the team have taken a hard look at themselves in the mirror and he believes they are ready to move on from the disappointments.

"What I am pleased with is that the players have taken ownership," said the 35-year-old.

"Yes, we made mistakes and the reaction to these mistakes and goals conceded will be self-doubt.

"It's natural. But we've acknowledged what has happened, closed that chapter and are ready to start a new one."

After a training session at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Wednesday morning, Lalic delivered a speech to lift the players and his message appeared to rouse them.

Sailors midfielder Adam Swandi said: "We take the losses together as a whole club and it's now not a matter of 'what went wrong'. We have a chance to redeem ourselves and to keep the title race going.

"This team has the capacity to do that. If we go into the game with our heads up, we know we have the quality to get a good result."

The form book, however, suggests it is a tall task.

Albirex have lost only one of their last 24 matches and are unbeaten in all three earlier meetings between the two teams this term (two wins, one draw).

The challenge for Sailors is made even harder with the absence of first-choice centre-back pairing of Hariss Harun (suspended) and Pedro Henrique (injured).

Amirul Adli, who had a torrid time in the last meeting with Albirex in July when the White Swans won 4-2, will likely partner midfielder M. Anumanthan, or rookie Bill Mamadou at the heart of defence.

Lalic brushed aside his defensive headache, saying he believed in the quality of the replacements as they try and repel the scintillating Albirex trio of Kodai Tanaka (28 goals), Ilhan Fandi (15) and former Japan striker Tadanari Lee (10).

Instead of worrying about his team's defensive frailties, he is focused on seizing the initiative.

He added that he felt the Sailors had set up too cautiously in previous meetings with Albirex this season.

"But, in this case, we will try to have as much of the ball as possible - to control it and see what kind of damage we can do," said Lalic.

"The bottom line is they have to defend... and we are the ones who have to chase and get the win.

"We will do whatever it takes to win this game. Everybody here, from the kitman to junior players to senior players, management and myself, is clear that this is a do-or-die game.

"We cannot leave the field without either the win, or having given 120 per cent. That's what I have asked for and that's what the fans will see this Friday."

HOUGANG V TAMPINES

A Tampines win could see the Stags, who have gone five games unbeaten without fanfare, seal third place.

Hougang, however, should be lifted after they held Albirex 1-1 last week.

Their Brazilian attacking duo of Pedro Bortoluzo and former Crystal Palace man Andre Moritz are linking up well.

YOUNG LIONS V BALESTIER

Even though this is a battle between the bottom teams, a win for wooden spoonists Young Lions will be considered an upset.

Not only have Balestier won all three previous meetings between the teams this season, but they are also on a high after shocking 2021 champions Sailors 5-3 on Sunday.

GEYLANG V TANJONG PAGAR

Tanjong Pagar United have won their last two games - albeit against Balestier and the Young Lions - with an aggregate of 11-2.

The fourth-placed Jaguars are aiming to finish the season as strongly as they started it - they were unbeaten for nine matches - as they hope to snatch third place from Tampines.

Geylang, in fifth, have a slim chance of finishing third themselves.

The Eagles will be relying on the in-form French midfielder Vincent Bezecourt, who has eight goals and as many assists, for inspiration in attack.