Distraught Arteta rues game-changing red card

LONDON • In having David Luiz and Bernd Leno sent off, Arsenal hit the self-destruct button on Tuesday.

The Gunners twice hit the woodwork and had a goal chalked off for offside before going ahead via Nicolas Pepe's strike in the first half.

They were completely dominant against Wolverhampton Wanderers but the hosts were thrown a lifeline when, on the stroke of half-time, Luiz was controversially sent off. The defender was adjudged to have brought down Willian Jose in the area.

However, Luiz was running behind the striker and any contact was purely accidental as Jose tumbled to the ground.

Ruben Neves converted the penalty and Joao Moutinho's wonder strike after the break gave Wolves a 2-1 win as the visitors ended with nine men after goalkeeper Leno was sent off for handling the ball outside his area.

While Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tried to take the positives after seeing his side's seven-game unbeaten league run come to a bizarre end, he felt Luiz's sending-off was not justified and had turned the game upside down.

"If they (the officials) got it right and can justify that they got it right, I hold my hand up and apologise," the Spaniard told reporters.

"I've just seen the replay 10 times in five different angles and I cannot see any contact. I would like to see if VAR (video assistant referee) has different angles.

"All I am saying is that I'm sitting here and I cannot see any contact and that's really, really frustrating because it's a big moment.

"Of course it changed the game. You play with 10 men for 45 minutes without your central defender against this opposition, of course it changes the game."

Arteta added that he was pleased with the amount of chances his side created despite seeing just 45 per cent of the ball.

The Gunners took nine shots, finding the target thrice.

9 Premier League red cards for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta since his arrival at the end of 2019.

"With nine players, I saw players chasing the goalkeeper, it's incredible and I'm so proud of them," added Arteta.

For Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo, it was relief after an eight-game winless run in the league - his worst streak since taking them back into the top flight in 2018.

"It was a tough, tough first half and then everything changes with the penalty. The dynamic of the game changes there," he said.

"The referee doesn't have any other option on both situations. We've been in a tough moment, so it's important."

REUTERS