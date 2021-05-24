'Discards' play deciding roles

MADRID • Atletico Madrid's La Liga title triumph had many protagonists but their two outstanding players were undoubtedly Luis Suarez and Marcos Llorente, who fell into their laps after being spurned by rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Suarez, who joined from Barca last summer for around €6 million (S$9.7 million) after being made a scapegoat for the Catalans' continued failures in the Champions League, ended the campaign as Atletico's top scorer with 21 goals.

He was decisive right until the end, grabbing the title-clinching strike in the 2-1 win at Valladolid on Saturday as well as firing in an 88th-minute winner against Osasuna last week.

Llorente, meanwhile, joined Atletico the previous year after being cast off by boyhood club Real.

He got off to a slow start at his new club before transforming himself from a holding midfielder into an explosive winger.

The Spain international has gone from strength to strength, scoring 12 goals and providing 11 assists in the title-winning campaign and the duo scored almost half of the 67 league goals which saw Atletico become champions for the first time since 2014.

In an emotional post-match interview, Suarez referenced the chip on his shoulder after being ruthlessly discarded by Barcelona despite six trophy-laden seasons during which he became the club's third-highest goal scorer.

"It was hard last summer, the way that Barcelona despised me, under-appreciated me," said the Uruguay striker.

"Atletico opened the door to give me the chance to show that I could still be a force.

"That's why I'm always going to be grateful to this great club for trusting me. This is very special because of how much I suffered. My statistics show I've won five league titles in seven years."

This is only the second time in 17 years that a team other than Barcelona or Real have won the title, with Atletico claiming the other one under Diego Simeone in 2014.

2nd Atletico's La Liga title win this term is only the second time in 17 years that a team other than Barcelona or Real Madrid have won the league. Atletico claimed the other one in 2014.

Two key moments of the season

1. GETTING ONE OVER BARCELONA

Luis Suarez was unable to face his former club in November but Atletico still managed to beat the Catalans thanks to Yannick Carrasco's winner. It was the first time in more than 10 years that Atletico had beaten Barcelona in La Liga and the win gave them a tangible sense they had what it took to challenge the Catalans and Real Madrid. 2. FIDEL SPARES ATLETICO'S BLUSHES Atletico have long been known as "The Cursed Ones" since their 1974 European Cup final defeat by Bayern Munich but any historical bad luck seems to have been repaid this season. When they conceded a last-minute penalty while holding on to a 1-0 lead at struggling Elche earlier this month, Atletico's title hopes looked to be in serious danger, only for Fidel Chaves to hit the post, allowing them to retain their two-point lead. REUTERS

His side went into the game having been top of La Liga since December. But they have done nothing the easy way this season, with their 10-point lead in February cut to two earlier this month.

So it was apt that faced with beating relegated Valladolid, they still had to scrape over the line.

Suarez said post-game that "suffering was part of Atletico's identity". But Simeone has never hidden from Atletico's historic inferiority, instead revelling in it to cast his team as underdogs punching above their weight.

Since taking over in 2011, their net spend on transfers has been around €50 million, compared to to more than €200 million for Real and nearly €600 million for Barca.

Atletico's revenue is also half that of their bigger rivals, while their wage bill is at least €150 million less. Yet in the past decade, they have never finished outside the top three and have now won the title twice in seven years.

On fighting through adversity and why Suarez, a player known for leaving everything on the pitch, embodies the club's ethos, Simeone said: "That (the title) is symbolic, it speaks of the club and the team being made of something different, when everything seems impossible, with the pandemic, the injuries and without fans in the stadiums, our players gave it everything and they came out on top.

"Suarez is a man of character. He's defiant... a guy who wanted to continue to show that he is among the best in the world... that's why he ended up having a fantastic season."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS